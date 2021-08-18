The latest facts and stats are available concerning employment both locally in Pembrokeshire and nationally throughout Wales.

In Wales, the latest statistics are:

The number of people employed is at 1.46 million

The employment rate (16-64) is at 73.6 per cent

The number of people unemployed is at 59,000 - down 16,000 on the quarter

The unemployment rate is at 3.9 per cent, lower than the UK average of 4.8 per cent

The number of people in workless households has fallen since October to December 2010 by 137,000

BBC Wales has highlighted the increased demand within the hospitality sector, particularly in Pembrokeshire. For more information on the sector within Wales, and Pembrokeshire specifically, visit https://workingwales.gov.wales/change-your-story/work-in-hospitality-and-tourism

Specifically, KFC is continuing to carry out interviews in Pembroke Dock Jobcentre for their new outlet in the town, along with other hospitality outlets throughout the county.

Oliver Crittenden, HR manager of the Seren Group, which includes The Grove, Narberth and Coast restaurant in Sandersfoot, said: “We are excited that all of our properties within the Seren Collection have joined the Kickstart scheme.

"Thanks to this government backed scheme we have been able to create exciting opportunities for young people to join our teams and embark upon their careers in what has been a difficult 18 months.

"We were delighted last week to welcome our first Kickstart Scheme employee to Grove of Narberth as a trainee garden assistant.

"I am looking forward to spending more time at our local job centres in the coming months promoting the brilliant Kickstart scheme opportunities we have created for young people in our communities.”

Minister for Employment Mims Davies MP said: "There are positive signs of recovery in today’s jobs figures with the number of young people and older workers on payrolls up on the quarter and the employment rate increasing to 75.1 per cent.

“There is still work to do and we’re focused on helping employers fill roles through our Plan for Jobs – giving people of all ages the skills, support and experience needed to confidently land that next opportunity.”