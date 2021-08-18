Dyfed-Powys Police has provided an update on the dog bite incident in Goodwick on Tuesday, August 10.
The female victim involved in the incident was airlifted to Morriston Hospital after being bitten by a dog, with police, ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and air ambulance involved.
Police officers are still appealing for anybody with any information which could help in their enquiries.
Dyfed-Powys Police said in the update: "The dog involved in the incident in the Stop and Call area of Goodwick on August 10 was an American bulldog and not a pitbull.
"Therefore, it did not fall under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.
"No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
"We would ask people not to speculate on an ongoing investigation.
"Anyone with information that could help officers with their enquiries is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
"If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908."
To read more about the incident on August 10, visit https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19516870.woman-airlifted-morriston-hospital-goodwick-dog-bite-incident/
