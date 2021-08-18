A MAN has been arrested for allegedly driving on drugs outside of Haverfordwest.
Pembrokeshire Road Policing said that last night they arrested a man in the Merlins Bridge area after a roadside test for drugs turned out positive.
In a statement they said: "A man was arrested in the Merlins Bridge area overnight (August 17-18) for providing a positive roadside drug wipe.
"He provided blood samples at custody before being released under investigation, pending analysis."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.