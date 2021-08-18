A MAN has been arrested for allegedly driving on drugs outside of Haverfordwest.

Pembrokeshire Road Policing said that last night they arrested a man in the Merlins Bridge area after a roadside test for drugs turned out positive.

In a statement they said: "A man was arrested in the Merlins Bridge area overnight (August 17-18) for providing a positive roadside drug wipe.

"He provided blood samples at custody before being released under investigation, pending analysis."