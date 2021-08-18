Bluestone National Park Resort has announced a partnership with oral care brand Brushbox, to raise awareness of dental hygiene across Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire.

The new partnership will see bamboo toothbrushes given to guests staying on the resort and children in the local community.

Approximately 1,500 bamboo toothbrushes, branded with the Bluestone logo, will be distributed to guests staying on site from August 20 to 30.

A toothbrush and information leaflet will be left in every lodge for guests to use and take home after their stay.

For every toothbrush Bluestone purchase, Brushbox is donating one to the local community, meaning 1,500 will be distributed to groups across the two counties including Paul Sartori and Cilgerran Children Ward.

Brushbox will also plant 1,500 trees in Bluestone’s name as part of a rainforest reinstatement programme across the globe.

Amanda Griffiths, Bluestone's health and wellbeing advisor, said: “We are delighted to partner with Brushbox to raise awareness of children’s dental hygiene. It is such an important issue which has a life-long impact.”

Marten Lewis, head of corporate responsibility at Bluestone added: “We are pleased that so many children from across Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire will benefit from the project. I’d like to sincerely thank all those involved in making it possible.”

Tara Gover, service improvement lead for oral health promotion and dental services from Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “It has been a pleasure to support Bluestone’s initiative in their generous provision of toothbrushes to vulnerable children.

"A number of services will benefit from this generous gift and we have been working collaboratively with these services for a number of years. The staff from these services are well positioned to provide key oral health messages to support their mouth care hygiene when they need it most.”

Mike Donovan, founder and CEO of Brushbox said: "My family have been visiting Bluestone for over 10 years, ever since our children were little, and we've seen first-hand how committed they are to helping the environment, families and the local community - Brushbox couldn't be prouder to partner with Bluestone and help on their journey to make our world a better place for all of us."