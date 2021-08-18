AN urgent message has been put out by Hywel Dda Health Board calling for people to get their vaccines and use up remaining Moderna stocks.

The health board wants to insure that stocks of the vaccine are used.

The Health Board released a statement saying: "Urgent message to those waiting for second Moderna vaccine dose and those who have not received their first.

"We urgently need your help to ensure our stocks of Moderna are used.

"From today (August 18), we are calling upon people who had their first dose of Moderna six weeks ago or more, to please come forward to receive their second dose."

The Moderna vaccine can be stored at 2° to 8°C - the temperature of a standard home or medical refrigerator - for 30 days. It remains stable at -20°C for up to six months, and at room temperature for up to 12 hours.

The health board went on: "If you haven’t had your first dose yet, and are aged 18 and over, please also come forward so we can use up all the vaccine available to us.

"Please visit your nearest vaccination walk-in centre (no appointment necessary) to receive your dose.

"The centres are at Pembrokeshire Archives, Carmarthen Showground drive through, Dafen and Thomas Parry."

Bethan Lewis, interim assistant director of public health at Hywel Dda UHB said: "We encourage anyone who hasn’t yet had their first vaccine or who had their second Moderna dose six weeks ago to come forward.

"If you have changed your mind having already declined a vaccine we will be happy to see you or if you would like to speak to someone before deciding whether to have it, our brilliant vaccination team will be more than happy to speak to you and answer any questions you may have."