Martletwy Community Council has announced that the defibrillator in Landshipping has been relocated.
The defibrillator was previously housed at Clare House on the outside wall, but has now been moved to a nearby location.
It now permanently sits inside the refurbished and decommissioned BT telephone box, opposite Clare House, in SA67 8BD.
Martletwy Community Council showed its gratitude to Community Heartbeat Charity for installing the defibrillator, which can produce survival rates of 50 to 70 per cent if used within three to five minutes of somebody collapsing.
