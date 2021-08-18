Dyfed-Powys Police has urged people to respect marine wildlife and incidents of wildlife being disturbed following an upsurge in the use of personal water craft.

Water vehicles, including fast-moving and noisy vehicles as well as kayakers and paddleboarders, are able to cause problems such as flushing seabirds from ledges, separating dolphin calves from mothers or causing grey seals to abandon pups.

The grey seal pupping season will soon get underway in Pembrokeshire with RSPB Ramsey Island accounting for around 600 pups born each year, with a further 400 pups born within the Skomer marine conservation zone.

Avoiding both the pupping beaches themselves and the surrounding waters during this period is imperative. Disturbance can cause cows to abandon their pups, leaving them to starve.

Further out to sea, dolphins and porpoises will be feeding and migrating through Pembrokeshire waters often with young calves in tow. If people encounter these animals, it’s important to keep distance, avoiding coming between mother and calves.

Many animals and their breeding sites are protected by law. Disturbance, intentional or through ignorance, could result in a prosecution.

Greg Morgan, RSPB Ramsey Island site manager, said: “We would like as many people as possible to safely and respectfully enjoy the wildlife around our waters. Using local skippers from the many tourist operators in Pembrokeshire is the ideal way to do this as all skippers are trained and aware of marine disturbance issues. If you are out in your own vessel however please take time to make yourself fully aware of the Pembrokeshire Marine Code or, for a more Wales wide view, see the Wild Seas Wales website."

Sergeant Matthew Langley, Dyfed Powys Police rural crime team, said: “Working with our partners we will encourage everyone to enjoy our waters and to maintain a safe distance from the marine animals, seabirds and their nesting areas. We will however take legal action if necessary.”

Lisa Morgan, head of islands and marine for Wildlife Trust South and West Wales, said: “We encourage water users to familiarise themselves with the agreed access restrictions shown on the Marine code maps before heading out. We urge visitors to make use of the passenger boat service to Skomer where possible and to contact the Wildlife Trust in advance if arriving by private vessel."

Gary Nicholas, leisure services manager for Pembrokeshire County Council, said: “From a water safety perspective we’d like to re-iterate the need for users of watercraft do this in a safe and considerate manner ensuring that they control their speed within 100m of the mainland at all times.

“Rather than landowners having to consider the management of waterway access as a future control measure, we would prefer that individuals behaved in line with the Pembrokeshire marine code.”

Any wildlife disturbance event can be reported to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online, by emailing or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111.