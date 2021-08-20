Local Senedd Member Samuel Kurtz joined an enthusiastic group of youngsters taking part in British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) Young Shots event, showcasing shooting’s role in conservation and local communities.

The Member of the Senedd for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire joined the group of 11 to16-year-olds at Telpyn shooting ground near Amroth.

The fun-filled day featured a range of activities including clay shooting and rifle shooting, aided by qualified BASC staff and volunteers. The final activity was building bird boxes, which each participant took home with them to help encourage wildlife into their gardens.

BASC young shot events provide an insight into shooting and conservation work in a safe and educational environment.

As well as getting involved in the activities, BASC took the opportunity to discuss a range of issues with the Senedd member and Shadow Minister for Rural Affairs, including the move towards sustainable ammunition, Welsh Government's policy towards shooting businesses and the importance of sustainable shooting to the rural economy, local communities and environment of Wales.

Steve Griffiths, BASC Wales director, said: “Young Shots events are a great way to show the next generation how sustainable shooting and conservation work together. It provides a great introduction to gun safety and a chance to learn a new skill.

“I would like to thank Sam for attending the event, meeting the next generation of Welsh conservationists, and even helping to build a few bird boxes. It was a great opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues impacting our members and we look forward to working with him over the next Senedd term in his role as Shadow Minister of Rural Affairs.”

Commenting following the visit, Sam said: “It was a great pleasure to attend this Young Shots event and meet the team from BASC. As a farmer’s son, I am well aware of the responsibilities that rural communities have for managing and safeguarding the land for future generations.

"The work that BASC undertake in conservation and land management often goes under the radar but is vital to maintain the delicate balances that our countryside needs to thrive.

“It is important to educate youngsters about the countryside and I was encouraged to see the enthusiastic approach that those attending had. I look forward to working closely with Steve and his colleagues to take the rural agenda forward in my role not only the local MS, but also as the Shadow Minister for Rural Affairs.”

For more information on BASC events in your area visit basc.org.uk