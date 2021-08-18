A limited number of pharmacies will be open over the Summer Bank Holiday, the Hywel Dda University Health Board has confirmed.
The emergency supply service allows a pharmacy to supply prescribed medication, subject to certain conditions, without the need for a prescription.
"This service is aimed at patients who have an immediate need for their medication who have been unable to access their usual medical practice," said a Hywel Dda spokesperson.
"Patients registered with a Welsh GP can give consent for a pharmacist to access their GP Record, medication details only, in order to verify the medication required.
"For patients registered with an English Practice, the pharmacist may try and contact their surgery or usual pharmacy for verification if no other evidence."
The pharmacists can also provide free confidential NHS advice and treatment for a range of common ailments without you having to make an appointment to see your GP.
The opening times in Pembrokeshire for Monday, August 30 for both emergency supplies and common ailments are as follows:
*Boots UK Ltd, Unit 2, Withybush Retail Park Haverfordwest, (01437) 762313, 10am-6pm;
Tesco Instore Pharmacy, Fenton Trading Est Haverfordwest, (01172) 912723, 9am - 6pm;
*Boots UK Ltd, Jasperley House, High Street Tenby, (01834) 842120, 10am - 6.30pm.
* Palliative Care medication.
If the Pharmacy is closed please call NHS 111. Normal pharmacy opening hours can be found on the NHS 111 Wales website.
