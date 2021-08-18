AN appeal has been made for anonymous information on people and groups who are harming the Pembrokeshire countryside.

Crimestoppers' appeal follows a new NFU Mutual report revealing how highly-organised criminals are operating in rural areas.

The charity is calling on everyone to play their part in stopping such crime, with more people now visiting the Welsh countryside.

In the year to April 2021, Crimestoppers received nearly 2,700 reports about rural crime - a 14% increase on the year before.

And NFU Mutual has estimated that rural theft cost the UK a staggering £43.3m in 2020, and £1.6m for Wales.

Hayley Fry, National Manager for Wales at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “Our charity knows how damaging crime in the countryside can be: to local communities, to rural businesses, to farmers, wildlife and the environment.

“Every day we hear from people who are in the know about those involved in damaging our beautiful Welsh countryside, but there is so much more we can do.

"By telling us anonymously what you know, whether you live or are visiting rural areas, your information can help make all the difference.

“A team of professionals working at our charity’s UK Contact Centre ensure the person giving the details is never identified - before passing it on to police to investigate.

"Working together, we can help protect our precious countryside and rural environment, communities and business from the harm caused by these criminal gangs.”.

Crimestoppers has been working with Mitie and Neighbourhood Watch to help raise the profile of rural crime.

"Rural crime is increasing, and is a serious issue," said John Hayward-Cripps, Chief Executive of Neighbourhood Watch Network.

"From hare coursing to machinery theft, the impact of rural crime on victims’ lives and livelihood can be enormous.

"Victims often left with long-term anxiety, but together we can stop it.”

The charity’s four-week local and national campaign is supported by NFU Mutual, RSPCA, Countryside Alliance, NFU, Openreach, FireStoppers, Link, National Wildlife Crime Unit, Environment Agency, CLA and the Angling Trust.

Initially, the campaign will explore hare coursing, poaching and badger baiting, with advice on how to spot the signs, sharing prevention advice and hearing from organisations who work with the police and other partners to prevent and solve these crimes.

Key themes will focus on wildlife crime, environmental crime and theft, all of which have a detrimental and often crushing affect rural communities.

To report rural crime 100% anonymously, visit the charity’s website Crimestoppers-uk.org and fill in a simple and secure anonymous online form or call their 24/7 UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111, 365 days of the year. In an emergency, always call 999.