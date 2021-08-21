BB SKONE’S GIG GUIDE
Wednesday August 25
Open Mic, Middlegate, Pembroke
Open Mic with Keepers, Trehale Farm, Mathry
Josh Beddis, Talouies, Milford Haven
Jam Session, The Old Chemist, Saundersfoot
Thursday August 26
Aberjazz Festival, Fishguard
Friday August 27
Aberjazz Festival, Fishguard
Sorted, RAOB Club, Kilgetty
Live Music, The Dial Inn, Lamphey
Waves, Talouies, Milford Haven
Saturday August 28
Jodie Marie and The Moonrakers, Trehale Farm, Mathry
CazM, Snooty Fox, Martletwy
Aberjazz Festival, Fishguard
Rough Winkles, The Dial Inn, Lamphey
Will Scott and Oli Sharpe, Talouies, Milord Haven
Dub Soundsystem, Haverhub, Haverfordwest
Rock ‘n’ Rollers, RFC, Narberth
Llewellin Duo, Block and Barrel, Haverfordwest
Rhosier Morgan, Cariad, and Becky the Bullet, The Guildhall/Prince Charles’ Quay, Cardigan
Beer and Cider Festival, The Huntsman, Rosemarket
Guitar Pick, The Brewery, Gwaun Valley
Sunday August 29
BB Skone Show, Pure West Radio
Pirate Party with La Loba, Trehale Farm, Mathry
Beer and Cider Festival, The Huntsman, Rosemarket
Daniels and Walker, The Old Chemist, Saundersfoot
Aberjazz Festival, Fishguard
CazM, The Royal George, Solva
The Candy Skulls, Caravan Park, Redford
Sam Walters and Waves, Talouies, Milford Haven
Monday August 30
Aberjazz Festival, Fishguard
Beer and Cider Festival, The Huntsman, Rosemarket
It is recommended you check with venues before travelling.
(BB Skone presents the local music show every Sunday @7pm on Pure West Radio)
