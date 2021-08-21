BB SKONE’S GIG GUIDE

Wednesday August 25

Open Mic, Middlegate, Pembroke

Open Mic with Keepers, Trehale Farm, Mathry

Josh Beddis, Talouies, Milford Haven

Jam Session, The Old Chemist, Saundersfoot

Thursday August 26

Aberjazz Festival, Fishguard

Friday August 27

Aberjazz Festival, Fishguard

Sorted, RAOB Club, Kilgetty

Live Music, The Dial Inn, Lamphey

Waves, Talouies, Milford Haven

Saturday August 28

Jodie Marie and The Moonrakers, Trehale Farm, Mathry

CazM, Snooty Fox, Martletwy

Aberjazz Festival, Fishguard

Rough Winkles, The Dial Inn, Lamphey

Will Scott and Oli Sharpe, Talouies, Milord Haven

Dub Soundsystem, Haverhub, Haverfordwest

Rock ‘n’ Rollers, RFC, Narberth

Llewellin Duo, Block and Barrel, Haverfordwest

Rhosier Morgan, Cariad, and Becky the Bullet, The Guildhall/Prince Charles’ Quay, Cardigan

Beer and Cider Festival, The Huntsman, Rosemarket

Guitar Pick, The Brewery, Gwaun Valley

Sunday August 29

BB Skone Show, Pure West Radio

Pirate Party with La Loba, Trehale Farm, Mathry

Beer and Cider Festival, The Huntsman, Rosemarket

Daniels and Walker, The Old Chemist, Saundersfoot

Aberjazz Festival, Fishguard

CazM, The Royal George, Solva

The Candy Skulls, Caravan Park, Redford

Sam Walters and Waves, Talouies, Milford Haven

Monday August 30

Aberjazz Festival, Fishguard

Beer and Cider Festival, The Huntsman, Rosemarket

It is recommended you check with venues before travelling.

(BB Skone presents the local music show every Sunday @7pm on Pure West Radio)