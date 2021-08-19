An off-duty paramedic who came to the aid of a patient in cardiac arrest has been awarded a commendation.

Andrew Oakman, of Llandissilio, had parked his car at Haverfordwest ambulance station in May as he visited a nearby gym when he was approached by a concerned woman looking for a defibrillator.

The 37-year-old dad-of-three said: “It was about 1.15pm and I was just lowering the garage door on the station preparing to leave when a young lady ran up to me asking if there was a defibrillator inside as somebody had collapsed at a nearby house.

“I explained I was an off-duty paramedic and put my foot under the door to stop it closing fully and as quickly as I could went inside to get the equipment I may have needed.”

Andrew retrieved a defibrillator, a kit bag and personal protective equipment from one of the trust’s rapid response cars and followed the woman back up the street to the house.

Once there, a neighbour who was an off-duty police officer had started CPR, and continued as Andrew put the pads of the defibrillator on the patient's chest.

After two shocks, the patient was breathing on their own as the ambulance crew arrived and took over the scene.

Andrew provided a handover brief, called Morriston Hospital and even returned to speak to the family.

The patient was treated and remained at Morriston Hospital before dying two weeks later.

Andrew continued: “From what I understand, although they knew the patient was critically ill, the family are very grateful to have been able to say their goodbyes in a calm, controlled and dignified way.”

Chief executive of the Welsh Ambulance Service, Jason Killens, presented Andrew with a commendation in Pembroke Dock.

Jason said: “Andrew was presented with a pressurised situation that would have come as a big shock as he relaxed whilst off-duty.

“Using his training and thinking quickly he was able to source life-saving equipment and along with the off-duty police officer resuscitate the patient and give the family precious extra time with their loved one.

“Andrew’s actions personify the values of care and compassion we instil in our staff and we are very proud of him.”

On receiving the commendation, Andrew said: “It was the last thing I expected. I was just there, I helped out and you know, just carried on. It feels like a privilege really.”