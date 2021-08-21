The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is back for 2021, bringing the latest action and adventure films to west Wales as well as many other places on the UK-wide tour.
The tour, which features two different collections of inspirational films from the world’s top adventure film-makers, is coming to Llanelli this October.
“We can’t wait to get these epic adventure films back where they belong – up on the big screen!” said tour director Nell Teasdale.
“With mind-blowing stories of human endeavour from rarely-seen parts of the world, Banff events have a thrilling atmosphere – and we guarantee audiences will leave inspired to have an adventure of their own.”
While in Wales, the tour will visit the Ffwrnes Theatre in Llanelli on October 27, as well as going to Cardiff and Porthcawl.
Starring a coveted mountaineering first on K2, a raucous running expedition in Tajikistan and more, the films are chosen from hundreds of entries into the annual Banff Mountain Film Festival in Canada.
“We’re looking forward to welcoming audiences back into theatres to celebrate the spirit of adventure and the great outdoors through these award-winning films,” adds Nell.
For more information and to book tickets, visit www.banff-uk.com
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.