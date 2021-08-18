There have been 144 new coronavirus cases recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures (Wednesday, August 18).
Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows there were 64 new cases in Pembrokeshire, 63 in Carmarthenshire and 17 in Ceredigion.
The total number of cases across the three counties is now 19,311 – 12,305 in Carmarthenshire, 4,614 in Pembrokeshire and 2,392 in Ceredigion.
No new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total 490 for the duration of the pandemic.
In total 1,373 new cases of coronavirus have been reported across Wales today bringing the national total to 256,675 cases.
There have been 11,148 tests done since the last report.
Four new Welsh Covid related deaths have been reported with the total across Wales 5,645 deaths.
Across Wales, 2,320,165 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 2,150,141 are fully vaccinated.
In Hywel Dda, as of August 11, 541,945 residents have now received both jabs, with 7,683 given in the last seven days.
In Pembrokeshire (population 125,818) 91,470 first doses have been given (73.1%) and 83,532 second doses (66.4%).
In Carmarthenshire (population 188,771) 131,989 first doses have been given (69.9%) and 118,873 second doses (63%).
In Ceredigion (population 72,695) 52,350 first doses have now been given (72%) and 47,647 second doses (65.5%).
