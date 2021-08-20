RESIDENTS in Pembrokeshire are being warned that it is illegal to use a privately owned e-scooter on public roads, pavements or cycle paths.

Road Safety Wales are advising anyone doing so risks being issued with a £300 fine, six penalty points on their driving licence and having the e-scooter seized.

Additionally, for any driver or motorcyclist that has passed their driving test in the last two years, it could result in a driving disqualification and the need to re-take both the theory and practical test.

Teresa Ciano, Chair of Road Safety Wales said, “Currently in Wales, the only place to legally ride an e-scooter is on private land with the permission of the land owner – everywhere else it is against the law.

"Some people may not realise that they are affecting anyone by illegally riding an e-scooter, but they can be incredibly frightening to someone with sight or hearing loss.

“We are aware that some people are selfishly riding e-scooters on the pavement with no regard for the safety of others.

"This is totally unacceptable and we are grateful that our police colleagues are taking robust action against these individuals.”

Charities have reported that e-scooters can be incredibly frightening to someone with sight or hearing loss.

Andrea Gordon, External Affairs Manager, Guide Dogs Cymru said: “We are very concerned about the increase in e-scooter use.

"People with sight loss, who cannot hear or see them approaching, are particularly at risk.

“We don’t expect to find e-scooters on the pavement, and a near miss caused by an e-scooter can be so frightening that a person with sight loss stops going out independently.

"E-scooters will have a dramatic and irreversible effect on the street environment. Our pavements should be safe for everyone.”