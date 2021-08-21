A new guide has been launched to support local employers, staff, groups and organisations to "embed kindness in the workplace."

As part of the regional Connect to Kindness initiative, the West Wales Care Partnership is launching an e-learning module to guide people through six simple steps to embed kindness in their workplace and earn a badge to symbolise their commitment.

It includes ideas for sharing acts of kindness with a calendar of events, award schemes and practical measures for employers such as flexible working arrangements, wellbeing promotion and support for people with caring responsibilities.

Evidence shows that giving or receiving kindness has positive physical and mental effects, helping to bring people together, live longer and happier lives, and that when others are kind we are more likely to be kind to ourselves.

The West Wales Care Partnership, covering the counties of Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire, recognises that there is already much inspiring kindness in communities and hopes that people will extend this by spreading the word about kindness in the workplace.

The benefits include improved job performance, wellbeing and reduced sick leave amongst others.

Judith Hardisty, Chair of regional partnership, said: “I am delighted that this work is being done to help bring the benefits of kindness to bear within the workplace, whether that’s a physical space that people go to or, for many of us currently, an environment that we link in with virtually.

"Not only do we expect to see better outputs from staff but, importantly, an improved sense of wellbeing which we know is vital for individuals and teams. I wish this initiative every success and look forward to seeing positive results.”

People can access the free e-learning session at www.connecttokindness.wales/workplace

People are also encouraged to connect and share ideas and initiatives through social media - follow www.facebook.com/ConnectToKindnessWestWales and use #ConnectToKindness.

For further information emailwwcp@carmarthenshire.gov.uk or call 01267 228756.