Police officers are appealing following an attempted arson attack in Saundersfoot last Wednesday afternoon.
The attempt occurred between 5pm and 5.10pm on Wednesday, August 11, as a young female attempted to set fire to a stack of paper by the back door of the Regency Hall, Saundersfoot.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "The female was with a group of friends at the time. Enquiries are continuing to identify the group.
"Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20210811-361.
"Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.