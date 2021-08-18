POLICE were called to Haverfordwest over concerns about the welfare of a man.
Officers were called to Freemans Way at just after 6am coinciding with local reports of traffic build-up in the area. The incident was resolved at just after 7am.
In a statement, Dyfed-Powys police said: "We were called to Freemans Way, in Haverfordwest, at around 6.15am over concerns for the welfare of a man.
"The road was shut while officers engaged with the man.
"The matter was brought to a close at around 7.05am."
