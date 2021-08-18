On Wednesday morning it was confirmed that 8 out of 10 Cats comedian Sean Lock died from cancer at the age of 58.

Tributes have poured in for the star, who has been lauded one of Britains "finest comedians" and will be remembered for the "absurdist brilliance of his work".

Twitter is flooded with clips of some of Lock's funniest moments throughout his long career, having made frequent appearences on panel shows including QI and Have I Got News For You.

Following the sad news of his death, we've taken a look back at some of the comedy legend's best gags...

Some of Sean Lock's funniest gags

Sean Lock was one of Britain's most esteemed comedians, and with good reason.

Having been described as "a top tier savage" on panel shows, his appearences frequently left viewers and fellow panellists in tears of laughter.

Here are some of his best moments:

The Tiger Who Came For A Pint

On an episode of 8 out of 10 Cats do Countdown, he reworked the classic children's book, The Tiger Who Came To Tea, renaming it The Tiger Who Came For A Pint, quipping it combined his two favourite things, tigers and beer.

Watch here:

Truly saddened at the passing of the brilliant Sean Lock. His brilliance will be sorely missed. The amount of times I’ve almost wet myself laughing at him is countless.



Sleep well Sean.



I genuinely couldn’t stop laughing for days at this.pic.twitter.com/PWrY3LC85s — Stephanie Hirst (@StephanieHirst) August 18, 2021

"Beamrules"

This clip of 8 out of 10 Cats do Countdown Christmas Special shows his natural instinct for comedy:

Sean Lock was truly one of the greats. pic.twitter.com/AZEsWTyfPV — Aidn (@aidnmc) August 18, 2021

He wanted his obituary to read "Noooooooooo"

When asked what he would like his obituary to say, he replied: "You can't write tears Jimmy".

Sean Lock’s official obituary. RIP legend ❤️pic.twitter.com/rhXKdteCb0 — Niall Moran (@niallmoran_) August 18, 2021

"Carrot in a box"

Another Christmas special shone light on Lock's quick wit, leaving Jimmy Carr in tears:

The genius of Sean Lock. https://t.co/2k2rMPFO5z — David Walliams HQ (@davidwalliams) August 18, 2021

This QI moment was a favourite with viewers

The audience couldn't get enough of Lock's description of banana trees.

This is one of my favourite memories of Sean Lock. Completely his humour to make something up like this. And then it turns out true. It's brilliant. https://t.co/EN1xa4jIb3 — Simon Bamford (@vandroiy985) August 18, 2021

Savage nativity response

He had this savage response to footage of a children's nativity: