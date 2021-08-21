THE power of community ownership is what residents of Newport wish to achieve as they prepare to buy the historic Havards ironmongers shop.

Campaigners say the project has gained great momentum over the first few weeks of launching the initiative.

Volunteers are seeking to purchase the hardware store to ensure it is kept open.

“We are asking people to fill in a pledge form to buy £200 community shares or giving a community loan to the project that was launched in July,” said committee chairman Adrian Varney.

The project has currently received pledges to the value of £163,400 within a few weeks.

“There is a target of £240,000 to be raised locally to buy the shop in Newport,” said Cris Tomos, of PLANED, who has supported many community asset purchases.

“The list of pledges will be a great demonstration of how there is a demand to save the historic ironmongers.”

“The funds raised will be used to draw down match-funding from the Community Ownership Fund.”

Details about the community shop project can be found on www.siophavards.cymru where a copy of the form can be downloaded. Paper copies of the forms are available at the Havards Shop.

The next public meetings to update locals will be held at the Newport Memorial Hall on Wednesday, August 25 at 6.30pm.