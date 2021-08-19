A man was arrested in Milford Haven yesterday, after providing a positive drug wipe for cocaine.
The arrest took place in the Hakin area of the town on the evening of Wednesday, August 18.
After his arrest, he was taken into custody where he provided further blood samples.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said he has since been 'released under investigation.'
