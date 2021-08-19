The Royal Welsh Winter Fair makes a welcome return this November to the showground in Llanelwedd.

The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society has announced that this year’s Royal Welsh Winter Fair will be returning as a two-day event on November 29 and 30.

After not being able to hold event on the Royal Welsh Showground since the 2019 Winter Fair due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event will once again showcase the finest prime stock to enjoy two days packed with competitions and Christmas shopping for the upcoming festive season.

Alwyn Rees, Winter Fair committee chairman, said: ‘The society is delighted to be able to plan its first major event under the current guidelines since the 30th anniversary Winter Fair in 2019.

"I’m sure there are many exhibitors, traders and sponsors eagerly awaiting the return of event at the Royal Welsh Showground and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone back for the 2021 Winter Fair.

"The event is being planned with coronavirus restrictions in place, however the society is looking forward to a successful show and we would like to encourage all those linked to the fair to get involved in this year’s event."

Competition entries will be through the online portal accessible on the society’s website in order to comply with Test, Trace and Protect regulations.

Entries will open for all classes on Wednesday, September 22. Competition schedules will be made available to download.

Along with the usual schedule of competitions, classes, exhibitions and displays the Winter Fair offers the discerning shopper the perfect opportunity to pick up some unique and original Christmas gifts from the hundreds of trade stands.

The food hall will be once again offering a display of the very best Welsh food producers and their produce, tempting visitors to try the wide variety of culinary delights on offer.

Covid restrictions will be in place and will include the latest Government regulations at the time the event takes place.

Only e-tickets will be available and will be available to purchase on a first-come first-served basis once they go on sale. Details of how you can purchase tickets will be released in due course.