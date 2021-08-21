Research has revealed that children’s lost school jumpers generate 570 tonnes of plastic waste per year in Wales, the equivalent of 35.5 million plastic bottles ending up in landfill.

School jumpers often contain up to 65 per cent polyester, a type of plastic, and up to two million school jumpers are lost permanently every year in Wales.

Furthermore, lost children's items equate to seven million items lost in Wales per year, many of which have a high plastic content.

The study, which was conducted by My Nametags, found that toys are the most commonly lost item by Welsh children, with over a third of parents (35 per cent) stating that their youngsters have mislaid a plaything. This is closely followed by socks (32 per cent), school jumpers (28 per cent), cuddly toys (20 per cent), and stationery (19 per cent).

90 percent of all toys sold are made from plastic. With as many as 51 million plastic toys lost per year nationwide, this could be the equivalent of 286 million plastic bottles ending up in landfill in the UK.

In addition, almost one in five UK parents admitted that their child most commonly loses reusable plastic water bottles.

Commenting on the findings, Dr Sally Beken, founder of the UK Circular Plastics Network and head of polymers at KTN, said: “By losing garments that could be passed on and ultimately recycled, we are missing an opportunity to make clothing more sustainable. Highlighting the scale of the problem is the first step to remedying it. After littering, incineration and landfill are the worst scenarios for textiles that are no longer useful. There are some novel solutions to the circularity of polymers and synthetic textiles that are starting to develop that will mean if we can capture garments, we can revalue them as starting materials for new plastic products.”

When asked how often lost possessions are returned, parents revealed that 66 percent of the time lost items are never found. This suggests that up to two thirds of these items could be ending up in landfill.

Lars B. Andersen, managing director at My Nametags, commented: “Children’s lost property is a significant problem, not just for parents who have to replace the lost items, but for the environment too. As a nation, we know there is a climate crisis, and everyone is doing their bit to reduce their impact on the planet, whether that is eating less meat, reducing use of single-use plastics, or installing energy-efficient light bulbs. However, there remains a gap in our knowledge about the impact that lost property could be having on the environment.

“Clothing is a key example of this. Many fabrics used to create children’s clothes and uniforms include synthetic fibres made from plastic. As a result, when these items are unnecessarily lost, it can have a big impact on the planet. To help parents reduce the environmental impact of lost items, we have put together a list of top tips for preventing lost property and ingenious hacks to make clothing last longer.”