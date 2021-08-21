Milford Haven-based youth charity Milford Youth Matters has announced 'The Big Ballsy Bake Day,' to raise funds and awareness for male testicular health.
The day will be held on Saturday, September 4, with funds raised for the OddBalls Foundation, who raise awareness for testicular cancer and male health.
From 2pm onwards on the day, the charity's first big ballsy bake day will be held at the Pill Social Centre in Milford Haven.
Tickets, which are £3 each, are now on sale. For more information on tickets, email dayle.mym@outlook.com
Under 11s will have to be accompanied by an adult on the day, and a supply of free tea and coffee will be present, along with much cake for all to enjoy.
Milford youth Matters said: "Whilst this may seem an embarrassing subject, we and the Milford Youth Matters ambassadors feel this could be the start of a conversation around male testicular health for younger people."
