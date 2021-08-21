Volunteers across England, Scotland and Wales are being asked to record any sightings of roadkill that they see on Britain’s roads via a free app, to help conservation.

The Mammals on Roads app is part of wildlife charity People’s Trust for Endangered Species’ (PTES) annual survey, which starts this August.

With more people holidaying in Britain, PTES hopes more people will take part this year.

Now, PTES is asking families, groups of friends and couples travelling on Britain’s roads to download the app and record any sightings of mammals they spot.

The data collected will help conservationists to identify population trends, and which mammal species are most in need of help.

David Wembridge, mammal surveys coordinator at PTES says: “Nobody likes seeing roadkill, but counting casualties can help conservation. Many of our native mammals are declining in number. We need all the help we can get to find out which species are at risk and try to turn their fate around.

“Mammals on Roads is one of the few countryside-based wildlife surveys, and it couldn’t be easier to take part. If you have a smartphone, and are travelling as a passenger, we hope you’ll record sightings across the country on trips to different parts of Britain this summer.”

The app boasts illustrations and audio descriptions of each mammal, so anyone can take part.

Mammals on Roads has been running since 2001 and, along with other long-running surveys led by PTES, its data has helped identify the decline in native hedgehogs.

To take part, simply search for Mammals on Roads on the App Store or Google Play.