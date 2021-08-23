Two sisters from Pembrokeshire are in the running for this year’s Dairy Industry Woman of the Year Award.

Poppy and Josie Lewis are taking over the family farm at Clerkenhill near Canaston Bridge from their parents.

Milking 200 cows and rearing calves and cattle they show how resilience, hard work and teamwork contributes to business development.

The farm already runs an adventure park and has recently invested in a new parlour which includes a viewing gallery and information centre that is set to open to the public with the aim of educating people about agriculture and the dairy industry.

They also use their social media platform (Instagram: sistersinwellies) to educate their following on what farming entails.

Run as part of the RABDF’s Women in Dairy initiative, the award is now in its fourth year and has previously crowned the likes of Mary Quicke MBE and Karen Halton of Halton Farms.

This year’s nominations have seen a lot of young dairy ambassadors nominated says Women in Dairy organiser Emily Egan.

“It’s really great to see lots of young talent coming to the forefront of the nominations as they are the future of our industry.

“This year’s finalists all act as exemplary ambassadors for the sector, displaying strengths in areas that are vital to the future success of British dairy farming, which is going to make choosing a winner very difficult.”

The finalists will now face an interview with members of the advisory panel ahead of the award being presented at the Women in Dairy Conference, which is taking place virtually, on Wednesday, September 22.

More information and tickets can be found at womenindairy.co.uk