The SA postcode region has shown a big result in a recent study to find where in the UK insurance companies and estate agents will find their highest value customers.
The study, undertaken by Address Intelligence, took household and property data for every postcode in England and Wales, by mapping out household income and combining it with average property prices.
When combining the two factors, the SA postcode region finished 16th from bottom of the list of all postcode regions in England and Wales.
The SA region also finished bottom in the whole of Wales, with a combined total average of £212,998.
The W postcode in London finished top of the list (£1,053,335) while Sunderland ended as rock bottom of the list (£158,575).
No other Welsh postcode regions ended up in the bottom 20, while all the top 20 areas were either within or surrounding London.
To see more studies undertaken by Address Intelligence, visit https://www.addintel.co.uk/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.