Cardigan’s Côr Teiﬁ will get together again on September 13 to start rehearsals for a concert at Rhosygilwen’s Oak Hall in November, under the musical direction of Henry Ward.

Choirs fell silent over the whole country in March 2020 due to lockdown restrictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic - and apart for some who sang later in the year in the open air, they have generally remained so.

But with the help of a generous Welsh government grant from Ty Cerdd, Côr Teiﬁ was able to start up with a reduced group of singers (to maintain social distancing) in St Dogmaels' church hall in June this year.

They sang short part-songs, including new pieces by local composers, and the windows and doors of the hall were left open - so locals and visitors might have heard the sweet sound of madrigals ﬂoating out into the summer evening.

Chair of the choir, Nicky Cross, said: "Strict measures were taken to ensure the rehearsal space was Covid-safe, and the considerable hurdles posed by the pandemic to raising our voices again were overcome.

"Almost eighteen months of lockdown and isolation have been hard for large numbers of people and the beneﬁts of coming together again to sing have been palpable to the members.

"This is no less obvious in the exercise thus provided for lungs, hearts, bodies and spirits!

"Choral singing is a great tradition in Wales and it will be an important part of our ability to strengthen communities and social networks as we rebuild and move forward in these challenging times.

"Not least, we have now been made aware, in so many ways, how a world facing the threat of climate breakdown will need to draw on resources that are not dependent on over-consumption.

"What can be more sustainable and regenerative that choral singing and performance?".

Côr Teiﬁ was one of the ﬁrst choirs in Wales, and indeed perhaps in the UK, to begin rehearsing again after the coronavirus outbreak.

It is a credit to the motivation and determination of its members and of Henry Ward, that the choir has been able to overcome the obstacles of the pandemic to rise again.

Both St Dogmaels Church and Rhosygilwen have assisted by providing rehearsal space and the forthcoming concert venue.

“So many artistic and performing arts organisations have suﬀered over the last eighteen months and we hope that we, other groups, venues and communities will inspire each other to ‘get back out there,” added the Chair of the choir.

Côr Teiﬁ have performed many thrilling concerts since their formation in 2016 and the projected concert in November will be no less so, with works by Handel, Purcell, Tippett, Vaughan Williams, and new works from local composer Rosalind Powell and Richard Morris.

It is hoped to build the choir up to its former strength and the call is out for new members interested in singing SATB works.

If you would like to join please visit www.cor-teiﬁ.org.uk or facebook.com/corteiﬁ, or phone Geoﬀ 01559 370422, Nicky 07805214391 or Henry 01239 621946.