There have been 202 new coronavirus cases recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures (Thursday, August 19).
Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows there were 101 new cases in Pembrokeshire, 74 in Carmarthenshire and 27 in Ceredigion.
The total number of cases across the three counties is now 19,513 – 12,379 in Carmarthenshire, 4,715 in Pembrokeshire and 2,419 in Ceredigion.
No new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total 490 for the duration of the pandemic.
In total 1,480 new cases of coronavirus have been reported across Wales today bringing the national total to 258,155 cases.
There have been 9,021 tests done since the last report.
Two new Welsh Covid related deaths have been reported with the total across Wales 5,647 deaths.
Across Wales, 2,323,425 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 2,153,517 are fully vaccinated.
In Hywel Dda, as of August 18, 548,748 residents have now received both jabs, with 6,803 given in the last seven days.
In Pembrokeshire (population 125,818) 92,456 first doses have been given (73.5%) and 85,543 second doses (68%).
In Carmarthenshire (population 188,771) 132,610 first doses have been given (70.2%) and 121,155 second doses (64.2%).
In Ceredigion (population 72,695) 52,531 first doses have now been given (72.3%) and 48,522 second doses (66.7%).
