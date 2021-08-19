Yesterday afternoon, the comedy world was shocked to hear the news of the death of Sean Lock, one of the biggest names in British comedy.
Sean Lock was well known for his stand-up, his work on panel shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats, as well as acting in a show he wrote, '15 Storeys High.'
Known as the 'comedian's comedian,' many illustrious names in the business have paid their respects, including Jimmy Carr, Bill Bailey and Ricky Gervais.
Another which paid its respects was by the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven, where Sean Lock performed in December 2015.
The Torch Theatre said on social media: "Sean was a great comedian who always put a smile on our faces. He was much loved and always kept us entertained long into the night.
"RIP Sean from everyone at the Torch."
In the mid-winter, Sean drove down to Pembrokeshire in an old VW campervan on the day of the show alone with no crew, before doing the show at the Torch Theatre and driving home after.
During his visit to Milford Haven, he was pictured with Simon Evans from the theatre's technical department, all of whom have fond memories of him from the night.
