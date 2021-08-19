A COMMUNICATIONS team in Tenby has been shortlisted for no fewer than five awards at a national pubic relations award ceremony.

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s Communications Team has been shortlisted for no fewer than five awards at the Chartered Institute of Public Relations Wales PRide Awards.

The park authority’s crisis response in dealing with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has been recognised in three categories: Public Sector Campaign, Low Budget Campaign, and Regional Campaign of the Year.

The authority’s long-running annual visitor newspaper Coast to Coast, has been shortlisted for the Best Publication category, having won the award in 2014.

The communications team is also in the running for the Outstanding In-House Public Relations Team Award, which the authority also won in 2014.

National Park Authority communications and marketing manager Marie Edwards said: “Being shortlisted alongside the leading public relations professionals from across the country is testament to the hard work the team has put in over the past 12 months and beyond to develop and deliver the Communicating out of Covid-19 Recovery Plan.

“The team has built on the success of its 2020 campaign this year and continues to engage with partners across Wales and further afield to promote the National Park as a safe but sensitive visitor destination, urging respect by all to ensure people are aware of what to expect and what is expected of them.”

National Park Authority chief executive, Tegryn Jones added: “The Authority is very proud that the communications team has been shortlisted once again, following on from its work being recently recognised in the UK CIPR Excellence Awards.

“The team has used a range of traditional and creative campaigns to achieve great results and spread the #TreadLightly messaging, even in the challenging conditions presented by the global pandemic.”

The CIPR Cymru Wales PRide Award winners will be revealed at a virtual ceremony on October 5.

To see the full list visit https://ciprawards.co.uk/pride/cymru-wales/shortlist-2/.