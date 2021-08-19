WITH the weather being a little dreary and unseasonably cold, trust Folly Farm to supply some rays of laughter.

The team at the animal sanctuary have posted a delightful video welcoming piglets into the world.

Mum Ruby gave birth to her litter on Friday, August 13.

On the joyous occasion, Folly Farm said: "Who says Friday the 13th is unlucky. We beg to differ. 

"We've had lots of lovely piglets this season and we always love sharing a piggy post.

"More piggy perfection!"

 