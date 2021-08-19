WITH the weather being a little dreary and unseasonably cold, trust Folly Farm to supply some rays of laughter.
The team at the animal sanctuary have posted a delightful video welcoming piglets into the world.
Mum Ruby gave birth to her litter on Friday, August 13.
On the joyous occasion, Folly Farm said: "Who says Friday the 13th is unlucky. We beg to differ.
"We've had lots of lovely piglets this season and we always love sharing a piggy post.
"More piggy perfection!"
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.