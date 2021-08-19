Wales Air Ambulance airlifted a casualty to hospital from the Bosherston area yesterday morning after treatment by on-board medics.

Late into the morning of Wednesday, August 18, Wales Air Ambulance Dafen crew attended the incident at 11.36am.

The patient received treatment from on-board medics before being airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

Wales Air Ambulance said: "We left the scene at 12:05 and arrived at the hospital at 12:45. Our involvement concluded at 13:37.”