Wales Air Ambulance airlifted a casualty to hospital from the Bosherston area yesterday morning after treatment by on-board medics.
Late into the morning of Wednesday, August 18, Wales Air Ambulance Dafen crew attended the incident at 11.36am.
The patient received treatment from on-board medics before being airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.
Wales Air Ambulance said: "We left the scene at 12:05 and arrived at the hospital at 12:45. Our involvement concluded at 13:37.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.