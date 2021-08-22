Gaynor Davies, chair of the Pembrokeshire 50+ Forum is aiming to make the county a more inclusive place for people to grow older.
The forum is working towards helping Pembrokeshire become an age friendly community that is inclusive and a beneficial place to live and grow older, for everyone.
Pembrokeshire 50+ Forum said: "We want to ensure the right provisions and services exist to enable people to be part of a vibrant, supportive and user friendly community.
"The 50+ Forum represents the voice of older people in the development of service provision in Pembrokeshire, and is looking for new members, from across the county, to join, and be part of shaping a better future."
For more information, or if you would like to attend a ‘meet and greet luncheon’ in September, email pembrokeshire50plusforum@gmail.com or call 07708 678789
