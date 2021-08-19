Day one of the 2021 County Show on Wednesday, August 18, saw fair weather, and the members and sponsors enjoyed the competition and hospitality on the Showground.

More than 700 equine entries have been received over the two days of the show, with all competitors young and old so pleased to be back in competition in Pembrokeshire.

There were fears the show, traditionally held over three days, would not be held in 2021 due to coronavirus, echoing the cancellation of the 2020 event.

While restrictions put paid to a physical event taking place at the County Showground in August 2020, it didn’t stop the society from staging a virtual show on its Facebook page.

Back in March 2021, Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society’s board of trustees said it is not feasible to run the ‘normal’ County Show this year due to uncertainty surrounding the ongoing pandemic.

To the delight of show supporters, it was later announced the 2021 show would be held, but only with entrants and officials at the showground in the county town.

The Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society said of the first day of the 2021 show: “We are grateful for Planed who helped deliver a live video link from the show rings to six care homes throughout Pembrokeshire allowing the residents to be part of the events as they could not be with us in person.

“Mr Stephen James, this year’s president, welcomed guests from agricultural shows and other partners for a business breakfast at the Pavilion, where it was good to share news with friends and discuss opportunities to work collaboratively in the future.

“As we have had a reduced capacity at this year’s show, we have not had the usual trade stands and attractions, but what we have enjoyed is the ‘Wellness Area,’ where we have welcomed partners and friends from the DPJ Foundation, RABI, Tir Coed, emergency services, Pembrokeshire County Council and Welsh Government, NFU, CLA and YFC.

“The newly created members garden and hospitality pavilion were popular all day

“We have been really pleased with the reaction of competitors and members who have enjoyed the more relaxed atmosphere on the Showground. It has been a real treat to chat and catch up with old friends again.

“It may be that this slimmed down County Show has given us all the opportunity to experience the real meaning of an agricultural show, with equine, cattle, poultry along with vintage displays.

“Thursday will also include sheep and pigs and we hope to enjoy another great day at the Showground.”