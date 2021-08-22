A recent study has found that 95 per cent of Welsh people are not confident they will have enough equity to survive when the end of their working lives arrive.

The study, conducted by Saffron Building Society, as part of its ‘It’s more than money’ campaign, surveyed 2,000 Brits of various ages to get a snapshot of the financial wellbeing of society.

In addition to the 95 per cent, 71 per cent of Welsh people are not able to state what age at which they are expected to retire.

This milestone is important to ensure decisions can be made concerning savings, investments, and pension contributions, with 76 per cent admitting that they don’t have any savings goals or future plans that will provide enough financial security for retirement.

John Penberthy-Smith, chief commercial officer at Saffron Building Society, said: “The pandemic may have exasperated it, but we have known for some time that Brits' understanding of the importance of later-life planning has always been very low. We have faced increases in the cost of living for decades with income finding it hard to stay with the trend, leading to many finding it difficult to save. The knock-on effect of a drop in savings, especially in lower income couples and families, then leads to less consideration for later-life financial planning which is very evident from the responses to our survey.

When planning for the future, the study found 55 per cent of people in Wales did not understand the need for a will and testament, with 64 per cent not understanding 'Power of Attorney.'

With 89 per cent having never discussed their financial future with their family or loved ones, there is a real issue that should they die, their wishes will not be understood or actioned.

John continues: “A big part of growing older is looking forward to retirement. However, from what we already know and what we have learned from the insight from the research, is that individuals and couples could be facing a more stressful retirement. Planning for later life should start from your first job, and your first workplace pension and continually managed through all aspects of life. So, understanding, reviewing, and continually educating ourselves around our financial future will ensure our retirement is stress free, and those around us know our wishes should life throw up a curveball.”

