Three restaurants in Tenby have had to temporarily close due to staff shortages, with limited plans for reopening.

The Blue Ball was the latest to announce its temporary closure on the morning of Thursday, August 19, due to a situation 'beyond our control... that is just completely and totally shocking.'

The restaurant said: "It’s with a heavy heart that we have had to make this difficult decision to close until further notice.

"Please bear with us through this horrible time and we hope to be back open soon."

Prior to The Blue Ball's temporary closure, nearby restaurants in the town, Twelve and Plantagenet House, were also closed due to a shortage of staff.

It was a week prior, on Thursday, August 12, that Plantagenet House closed temporarily, saying: "We are deeply saddened and bitterly disappointed and would like to take this opportunity to apologise to all of our customers."

It was the same day that Twelve announced that it was to be closed temporarily, but on Monday, August 16, announced plans to reopen to the public again one full week later on Monday, August 23.

The staff shortage problem has been seen throughout Pembrokeshire's busy summer of staycationing Brits, and even further back across the entirety of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Further restaurants in the town and further afield across the county have seen the problem arising, with local restaurants, bars and cafes still feeling the affect.