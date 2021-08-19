YOU could receive useful information, participate in a litter pick and get vaccinated, all in one very productive day as part of a drive to increase the numbers of people getting vaccinations in the Garth area of Haverfordwest.

Tenants in the area will be able to help their local community by joining in a litter pick and getting a Covid vaccination at the same event next week.

The community event for Pembrokeshire County Council and ateb tenants will be held at Garth Fields (top of Trafalgar Road) between 10.30am and 3.30pm on Thursday, August 26.

As well as the litter pick and Covid vaccination, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service will be attending with free safety advice and home safety checks.

Council and ateb staff will also be on hand to give advice and support for any tenancy-related issues.

Hywel Dda University Health Board staff will visit with a mobile vaccination vehicle.

Covid vaccinations (both AstraZeneca and Moderna, and first and second doses where eligible) will be available to anyone 18 and over on a walk-in basis. No appointment is needed.

Sonia Briggs, county lead for Pembrokeshire mass vaccination centres, said: “As a vaccination team we have been welcomed to the Garth community event.

“At this event we will be administering Covid vaccines, discussing the benefits of the vaccination programme and listening to concerns displayed by the attendees relating to vaccination.

“We will also be discussing the forthcoming flu programme and distributing leaflets regarding the flu campaign.”

Cllr Michelle Bateman, council cabinet member for housing, said: “This will be a fun and informative event for tenants living in the Garth community.

“Please come along and help your community through the litter pick –and we would of course encourage as many people as possible to take up the opportunity to get vaccinated.

“There will also be staff on hand with lots of friendly advice and to help with any queries and questions you might have on a whole host of issues.”

For those who take part in the litter pick a free lunch will be provided so booking is essential.

To book to take part in the litter pick around the local community, email: HousingCLO@pembrokeshire.gov.uk.