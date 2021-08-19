A MAN has been sent to prison for ten years, and a woman for two, after a vicious attack that took place in Haverfordwest in 2018.
Dean Kevin Rowlands, of Barn Court, Haverfordwest, was found guilty at Swansea Crown Court on August 13 of two charges of possessing a dangerous weapon in a public place with intent, two charges of affray and one of causing grievous bodily harm.
Kelly Elizabeth Howard, of West Court, Haverfordwest, was convicted of two charges of affray.
Rowlands, 31, was jailed for ten years and made the subject of a restraining order that can only be removed through application.
Howard, 31, was sentenced to two years imprisonment.
Both Rowlands and Howard appeared at Swansea Crown Court in January 2020 denying charges of affray committed in July 2018.
Rowlands also denied possessing an offensive weapon - a crowbar - in West Court, assaulting a woman causing her grievous bodily harm with intent, a lesser charge of causing gbh but without intent, and a charge of possessing an offensive weapon - a metal pole.
