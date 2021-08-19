The Wales Tourism Alliance is calling for the introduction of a register of pop-up campsites to help councils manage unlicensed camp site accommodation across Wales.

During the pandemic the Welsh government temporarily relaxed planning rules for pop-up campsites "as part of a package of measures to help support economic recovery."

It has increased the number of days land can be used for campsites without planning permission - from 28 to 56 days - until January 2022.

The National Farmers Union Cymru said the relaxation of rules had allowed more people to enjoy the countryside and given farmers "additional short-term diversification opportunities".

But, while some landowners say the sites are boosting tourism, some residents have claimed their communities have been damaged after campsites "sprang up overnight".

The Welsh Tourism Alliance says that the growth of new sites in some destinations has been pronounced, placing additional pressures on natural and built resources.

They argue that a register would also serve to help authorities monitor usage, and any breaches to the 28/56 day time allowance.

Andrew Campbell, chair of the WTA, which represents all sectors of tourism industry in Wales, said: “Our call for a national register has been made to help manage the unprecedented demand of visitors to many parts of Wales.

"At the moment, we have little idea of the number of new sites that have emerged or the number of visitors that are staying in destinations.

“Such information would help plan and manage resources more effectively. Put simply, what you cannot measure, you cannot manage.

"Sustainable development is crucial for the success of this industry and key to that is the protection of communities, culture and landscape.”

Unlike licensed sites, which require formal planning permission and adherence to statutory requirements, developments under the 28/56 day rule are not restricted to limits on visitor numbers.

Dorothy Panton, managing director of Caerfai Bay Caravan and Tent Park, St Davids, said: “It has been an incredibly busy season and there can be no doubt that high visitor numbers in the area have been swelled by the increase in unlicensed enterprises operating under the 56 Day Rule.

“This has resulted in several notable impacts, including lower than usual water pressure triggering the need to replenish the St Davids Glasfryn Reservoir by water tankers.”

And with pop-up campsites not requiring planning scrutiny - where the impact on highways and environment would be considered - there are fears they have a competitive advantage on licensed businesses.

British Holiday and Home Parks Association director general, Ros Pritchard said: “Whilst licensed businesses have to adhere to the conditions of licence and maintain quality standards, we have now come into direct competition with sites with no licence and little if any regulation.

"A level playing field is essential.”