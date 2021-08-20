A MAN from Milford Haven has been fined in excess of £1000 for being caught speeding at more than 100mph.
Nicholas George Woodrow, of Gleneagles Close, of the Hubberston area of the town, was fined £1400 after speeding on the A48 at Carmarthen.
Woodrow, 35, was recorded, via laser, of doing 101mph in his Mercedes SUV on the dual carriageway at Pensarn – the legal limit on the road is 70mph.
Woodrow found the case against him proved under the single justice procedure on July 20.
In attendance at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on August 16, Woodrow was made to pay a surcharge of £140, court costs of £90 and had six points added to his licence as well as the hefty fine.
He has until September 13 to pay the outstanding debt.
