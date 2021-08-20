Sky customers are reporting outages across the UK today.

The issue started early on Friday morning, with more than 1000 reported issues before 9am.

Sky have confirmed the outages on Twitter, saying they are working on a solution.

According to Down Detector, customers in London, Glasgow and Nottingham are most severely hit.

95% of reports claim broadband is the issue, with 4% claiming TV and a further 1% reporting a total outage.

Halifax and TSB customers report problems

Meanwhile customers at Halifax and TSB are also reporting problems.

Halifax customers have reported receiving an error message which states: "Can’t connect to HSBC network and check your device settings" when trying to use the bank’s mobile banking app.

TSB customers have also reported an outage.