A VITAL emergency service has been boosted with a donation after the generosity of filling station users in Pembrokeshire.

Customers of the Gulf Square and Compass filling station between Haverfordwest and Fishguard chose to donate their 'Oomph' reward points to the local garage, which were then entered into a draw to win £1000 for their nominated charity.

Wales Air Ambulance has now received a £1000 donation.

Katie Macro, the charity’s South West Wales community fundraiser, said: “We are very grateful for this donation."

"It was only possible thanks to the incredibly generous customers of the Square and Compass filling station, who donated their reward points, and the station team who chose Wales Air Ambulance as their nominated charity.

"We regularly attended life and limb-threatening emergencies in Pembrokeshire. Donations like this are vital and we know how important our service is, particularly for rural areas. By keeping our helicopters in the air we can continue to take the emergency department to the patient, saving time and saving lives."

Jessica Lilley, Certas Energy marketing executive, said: “We are so proud that our award-winning loyalty platform, Oomph, continues to support charities around the UK when they desperately need it after such a difficult year.

"We have so far given out over £30,000 and are very proud of all charities we can support including Wales Air Ambulance.

"Their local site in square and compass wanted to support a very positive, lifesaving charity and will continue to do so through the scheme, to hopefully win even more money for the charity."