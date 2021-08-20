SAUNDERSFOOT’S Lonely Tree is now unloved and forlorn in name only after the threat of it being felled won it friends worldwide.

The historic Monterey Cypress, which stands on Scar Rock in the centre of the village’s main beach, was spared the woodman’s axe by the planners earlier this summer.

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s development management committee gave the iconic tree’s supporters 12 months from June 9 to implement an action plan to carry out remedial work to safeguard its future.

It followed a planning application made on behalf of the management of Beach Court apartments, which look out onto the tree.

A similar application was rejected by the committee in 2017.

Now organisations in the village have joined forces to form Saundersfoot’s Lonely Tree Preservation Society.

The Save Saundersfoot’s Lonely Tree group, which launched the campaign earlier this year, will be joined by The Friends of Saundersfoot and District, Saundersfoot Community Council and Saundersfoot in Bloom, with the village’s county councillor, Phil Baker, on board in an advisory capacity.

The 83-year-old tree now has 1,500 Facebook friends, including Saundersfoot expatriots from all over the world.

The new society's treasurer, Nicky Mallen, said:

“Many, isolated from family and friends in lockdown, became galvanised by the power of social media to express their outpouring of love for this 'survivalist' of nature.”

A Tree Preservation Order for permission to work has recently been submitted by ArbAid Pembrokeshire on behalf of the society, which will continue the fundraising it began at the start of the campaign.

"I am delighted to be part of such a positive group all working collaboratively to preserve our iconic tree," said society secretary, Nina Thomas.

The society is chaired by Cllr Martyn Williams of Saundersfoot Community Council, and the group is grateful to the council’s current chairman, Cllr Mike Wainwright and Cllr Rosemary Hayes for their continued support.

Added Nicky: "All the community group representatives present were pleased to meet with regular Saundersfoot visitor Cllr James Baker and his niece Emily Baker who, along with their extended family, have been so supportive of our very special tree."

To keep in touch with the society’s progress, join the Save Saundersfoot’s Lonely Tree group on Facebook.