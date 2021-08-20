HM Coastguard Tenby team was called out to a report of 'three people cut off by the tide in the vicinity of Ragwen point,' early into the evening of Thursday, August 19.
The Tenby coastguard rescue team worked alongside HM Coastguard St Govans and Tenby Lifeboats RNLI ILB.
The team was paged at 6.10pm, and as they arrived, Tenby ILB had located the casualties and was providing safety cover while other teams attempted to reach the casualties from the cliff top.
Coastguard rescue helicopter 187 was requested to assist with the rescue due to the thick undergrowth and on-scene conditions.
The helicopter arrived and airlifted the casualties from their position on the cliff top, before landing at a nearby helicopter landing site, arranged by the coastguard officers.
The casualties were then checked over and found to be well. They were assisted back to their vehicle before the teams stood down.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.