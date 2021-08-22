It is one week to go until Sandy Bear Children's Bereavement Charity's family fun day at Carew Castle, to be held next Sunday, August 29.

The day will run from 10am to 4pm and aims to raise the profile of Sandy Bear, as well as some funds to support the charity's work.

Activities on the day will include performances by Artistic Licence and Tickle Tunes, storytelling sessions, craft activities and a performance and workshop run by Samba DOC.

At noon, a teddy bear’s picnic will take place, followed by a walk around Carew Castle’s hay meadow.

It is also hoped that Pembrokeshire’s emergency services will be attending, with information about the important work they do and some activities for families to enjoy.

The event has received sponsorship from several local companies and organisations, including a marquee donated by Valero Energy.

Further support will be provided by Dragon LNG and the Port of Milford Haven, who have both named Sandy Bear as their charity of the year, and will be offering volunteering and sponsorship.

Daisy Hughes, visitor services manager at Carew Castle, said: “It’s an absolute pleasure to be part of this event, which promises fun for all the family, along with the chance to learn about the extraordinary support that Sandy Bear gives to bereaved children and young people.

“All are welcome at the fun day, but booking is essential. Anyone interested in attending should visit www.carewcastle.com to reserve a place.”

To find out more about Sandy Bear, visit www.sandybear.co.uk

For a full list of summer events being held at Carew Castle and other locations throughout the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, go to www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/events