Marloes Sands has been listed on a study as one of the UK's top dog-friendly beaches.
The study, conducted by ShowersToYou, looked for the highest-rated dog-friendly beaches in the UK with National Dog Day coming soon on Thursday, August 26.
Over 150 beaches with no dog restrictions were analysed, with Marloes Sands finishing eighth on the list.
The Pembrokeshire beach scored 8.55 out of 10, finishing eighth for the UK list and second for Wales, with Three Cliffs Bay in Glamorgan, which finished fourth, scoring 8.79.
The top beach on the entire list was Durdle Door in Dorset, which scored 9.30.
Furthermore, Pembrokeshire finished second on the list for most beaches within the list of 151, with 22 of them coming from the county.
Only Devon beat Pembrokeshire for most beaches on the list, with 22 featuring from 'Mother Nature's Playground.'
To see more studies done by ShowersToYou, visit ShowersToYou.co.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.