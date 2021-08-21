Milford Haven Town Band returned this week with Brass on the Grass after over a year away from performing in the streets of the town.
Following Wales moving to alert level zero for Covid-19 restrictions, the band could return and did so on the evening of Tuesday, August 17.
The concert started at 7pm at the Memorial Gardens in the town, with the band under the direction of Martyn Llewellyn, who was praised alongside the band on the night.
Previously, the band had practised in car parks and on football pitches in lockdown restrictions in preparation for the first concert back.
Music performed included many genres and eras, with songs by ABBA, Tom Jones and Michael Buble on show, along with many more.
The band's first audience in over a year was the largest ever seen, as well as having large amounts of appreciation with many chants and shouts for encores.
