Performance storyteller Deb Winter from north Pembrokeshire has won this year’s Gwobr Esyllt Harker Award for women storytellers in Wales, jointly with musician and storyteller Ailsa Mair Hughes.

The prize celebrates the talent and contribution of established or emerging women storytellers in Wales.

With the prize comes a bursary of £2,000 to support the creation of a new storytelling show to be performed at 'Beyond the Border International Storytelling Festival' in 2023.

"I’m absolutely thrilled to be chosen," said Deb. "And delighted to share the prize with singer and multi-instrumentalist Ailsa as we’re both inspired by nature and love working together."

The prize was awarded by Chwedl, the Welsh women storytellers’ organisation.

The judges of the award said: "We are all very excited to see how Deb and Ailsa will develop their work."

Ailsa and Deb are two really inspiring practitioners - look out for them over the coming months as storytellers step out from the screen into the real world again…’

Deb has taken her storytelling shows across Wales, having performed at the Queen’s Hall in Narberth, Cheltenham Science Festival, Tenby Arts Festival, Priddy Folk Festival, End of the Road Festival, Swansea Fringe and Llangollen Fringe.

Furthermore, she has performed at outdoor venues in campsites, woods and beaches for organisations such as the National Trust, Pembrokeshire Coast and 'Top of the Woods.'

Deb set up the popular Fishguard Storytelling/Straeon Gwaun nights, held in Peppers Café and is known for her lively storytelling, improvisation and creative writing workshops.