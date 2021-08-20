A STALWART Fishguard fundraiser has presented a cheque for £1,390 to Wales Air Ambulance, an amount she received in lieu of presents for a recent big birthday.
Eunice O'Hara asked for donations to the charity, which she has been a long term supporter of , instead of presents for her recent 80th birthday.
She raised £1,390 for Wales Air Ambulance.
"I would like to thank everyone that made my birthday a special day," said Eunice. "Thank you for the beautiful cards and also the donations."
Eunice is no stranger to fundraising, during lockdown she raised more than £2,000 for Hywel Dda's health charities through a day-long sponsored walk.
During the 77 years she has lived in Clive Road Eunice she has been a volunteer and fundraiser for Noah's Ark Children's Hospital, the Wales Air Ambulance and St John Cymru (60 years' service). She is also a retired hospital reserve member.
Last year she was recognised for this with a Luke Harding Lifetime Achievement award from Fishguard and Goodwick Round Table and 41 Club.
